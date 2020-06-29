Kannapolis City Board of Education renaming Woodrow Wilson Elementary School

"These are important issues during an important time and we need to listen and respond in ways that lead us forward."

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis City Board of Education voted at a meeting Monday night to change the name of Woodrow Wilson Elementary School to North Kannapolis Elementary School.

Woodrow Wilson is known for having segregated his Cabinet after years of integration. Other schools around the country are considering the renaming as they push for concerns of racist sentiments.

The school was initially referred to as the North School during planning stages in 1915.

“Not only today, but I’m always proud to be part of a board that wants to do the right thing," Board Chair Todd Adams said. "This change represents Kannapolis City Schools’ ongoing efforts towards promoting inclusive spaces for students, staff and families."

Superintendent Chip Buckwell said the district needs to work to represent the community.

“These are important issues during an important time and we need to listen and respond in ways that lead us forward," Buckwell said. "We as a district should reflect our students and community. KCS remains dedicated to our work towards antiracist, culturally responsive practices.”

The school will continue to serve Pre-K through 5th-grade students.