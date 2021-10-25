Kershaw County teacher recruitment fair set for Nov. 5

Kershaw County School District is looking for some great teachers to add to its team.

Kershaw County School District (KCSD) will host a Teacher Recruitment Fair for certified teacher applicants on Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Both virtual and in-person appointments will be available.

Applicants interested in attending must complete an online application by visiting www.kcsdschools.net/fair.

Interviews will be scheduled according to availability and by appointment only.

Contact KCSD Director for Educator Services Dr. Lisa Shannon at (803) 432-8416 or lisa.shannon@kcsdschools.net with questions.