x
Education

Students at Kings Mountain High School allowed to use clear backpacks this year

Students who choose traditional backpacks will have to store them in their locker throughout the school day.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain High School students will have the option to carry clear backpacks in school this year. 

In a Facebook post, the school made the announcement saying students will be allowed to carry clear backpacks from class to class or use a locker. Only clear backpacks will be permitted for students to carry between classes. 

Students who would prefer a traditional backpack will need to keep it in their locker throughout the school day. 

Attention KMHS Students and Parents: This year, students will have the option to carry CLEAR book bags from class to...

