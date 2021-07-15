Students at Kings Mountain High School allowed to use clear backpacks this year

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain High School students will have the option to carry clear backpacks in school this year.
In a Facebook post, the school made the announcement saying students will be allowed to carry clear backpacks from class to class or use a locker. Only clear backpacks will be permitted for students to carry between classes.
Students who would prefer a traditional backpack will need to keep it in their locker throughout the school day.
