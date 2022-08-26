Lake Norman High School says some buses won't run due to driver shortage

Many Lake Norman High School families won't have bus service on the first day of school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents in Iredell are seeking a last-minute solution to get their kids to school after Lake Norman High School officials said multiple buses won't operate until further notice.

The announcement comes just days before the first day of class for Iredell-Statesville Schools on Monday, Aug. 29. Several districts across the Charlotte area, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, are facing a driver shortage as students return to the classroom. On Friday, CMS said it still has 45 vacancies for drivers, with about 30 people in the pipeline to join the fleet.

In an email to parents, school officials said the bus route disruption was caused by a driver shortage. The following buses that serve Lake Norman High School will not operate, according to Assistant Principal Magdalena Steytler:

Morning routes: Buses 63, 91 and 375

Afternoon routes: Buses 62, 63, 394, 91 and 375

Bus 31, a morning route for Lake Norman High, will run approximately 30 minutes later than expected, Steytler said in Thursday's message. The school is asking parents to have students at their bus stop 10 to 15 minutes earlier for the time being.

"Sorry for any inconvenience ... wow," one parent wrote in a message to WCNC Charlotte.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Lake Norman High School and Iredell-Statesville Schools for more information.

