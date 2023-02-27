Lancaster County Schools is pushing to keep up with its growing district

Data shows Lancaster has grown nearly 30% over the past 10 years.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — As Lancaster County Schools continues to grow, the district is working to meet the demand.

Data shows Lancaster has grown nearly 30% in just 10 years, and now the district is looking to build at least one new school.

They’ve already purchased more land in Indian land, and the board is currently compiling more input from capital needs requests from parents and school principals.

The board has also taken steps to investigate various school bond options that will raise the needed revenue without increasing new taxes. The board will have another work session in March with all options on the table.

They say they will then consider the path to take to meet needs across the district.

