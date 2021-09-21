Lancaster County offering remote learning option for students

Parents in Lancaster County, South Carolina, have until 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 to apply for remote learning. A limited number of students will be accepted.

The Lancaster County School District is now taking applications for virtual school, just weeks after starting the year without a remote learning option unless parents applied their kids for a state-run program.

The district sent an email to parents with a link to the virtual learning application. Parents have until 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 to apply for virtual learning through Lancaster County schools. In addition to this application, the school board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 metrics and protocols, as well as virtual learning options.

Lancaster County's virtual learning program will be available for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The district will accept a limited number of applications, and offerings will be dependent upon enrollment in the grade level or course, as well as teacher availability. The district said insufficient enrollment may lead to some courses being unavailable through remote learning.

Lancaster County virtual learning requirements:

Lancaster County resident

Passed all coursework in the 2020-21 year

Currently maintaining passing grades this year

Broadband internet connection for school-issued Chromebook

Met attendance requirements during the 2020-21 year

State-required tests will be administered in-person

Last month, the Lancaster County board voted to shorten the 14-day quarantine for students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to 10 days. If no symptoms are present during the first 10 days of quarantine, students can return on the 11th day but must wear a mask for the remainder of the 14-day quarantine period in all school events.

