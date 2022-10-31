x
Education

Lancaster Count school employee suspended after being charged with assault

The alleged assault happened on school grounds on Sept. 20, according to the district

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An employee of Lancaster County School District has been suspended after being charged and accused of committing an assault on school grounds, the school district announced Monday.

The employee, whose name was not publicly released, has been placed on paid suspension, according to the school district. 

The alleged assault happened on school grounds on Sept. 20, according to the district. They did not disclose which property the incident occurred.

The school district said the assault did not involve any students.

"We cannot identify the employee due to personnel privacy," the school district said in a released statement. "The individual who is described as a suspect in this case is employed by our District."

