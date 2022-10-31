Lancaster Count school employee suspended after being charged with assault

The alleged assault happened on school grounds on Sept. 20, according to the district

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An employee of Lancaster County School District has been suspended after being charged and accused of committing an assault on school grounds, the school district announced Monday.

The employee, whose name was not publicly released, has been placed on paid suspension, according to the school district.

The alleged assault happened on school grounds on Sept. 20, according to the district. They did not disclose which property the incident occurred.

The school district said the assault did not involve any students.

"We cannot identify the employee due to personnel privacy," the school district said in a released statement. "The individual who is described as a suspect in this case is employed by our District."

Free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts