Lancaster County Schools experiencing district wide bus driver shortage

The district's director of transportation says buses will run late for the next couple of weeks.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County Schools are experiencing a massive bus driver shortage.

Over the weekend, the transportation director posted a message on Facebook to parents and students saying, "we are literally stretched thin," describing the shortage of drivers.

WCNC Charlotte's Billie Jean Shaw spoke to Bryan Vaughn, the director of the transportation for the district early Tuesday morning. According to Vaughn, on average, the district has at least 80 bus drivers and are currently down 15 of those drivers for "various reasons."

The full statement posted on Facebook reads as follows:

"Currently, our Transportation Department has been stricken with a rash of difficult circumstances that has created many drivers rendered unavailable to drive. In the interest of privacy I cannot share the particulars with you. This driver shortage stretches across our county from Indian Land to Andrew Jackson. Not a single bus lot has been spared from adversity.

While I have I learned bad news never gets better with time I see no reason to not be completely transparent with you. We will be experiencing late buses over the next couple of weeks at a minimum. There is nothing that can be done any differently at this point. We are literally stretched paper thin. I implore you to please be patient with our drivers and supervisors as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.

At the end of the day, it’s my job to keep buses rolling and to support families and schools. With that said, we will never cut corners or place drivers and students in harm’s way no matter how many buses we have to ground. Please keep our department and employees in your thoughts and prayers as we go forward."

Earlier this month, the district’s transportation department posted a message on their website shouting out bus drivers and their ability to work longer hours, drive more miles and potentially expose themselves to illnesses each and everyday more so than the average job. The district also commended drivers on minimal late buses.