Lancaster County Schools experiencing massive staffing shortage, three schools shut-down

More than 100 staff members are currently in quarantine and that's led to Erwin Elementary, Clinton Elementary & A.R. Rucker Middle School moving to remote learning.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County School District is experiencing a severe staffing shortage as a number of employees are in quarantine after becoming infected or exposed to COIVD-19.

According to the district, 110 staff members in quarantine districtwide. Since September, there have been 480 employees quarantined.

As a result, three schools have had to move to remote learning as the district says they just don’t have enough staff members on hand to respond to emergencies.

The schools most affected by the shortage are Erwin Elementary, Clinton Elementary and A.R. Rucker Middle School.

According to the district, there are four positive cases at Erwin Elementary and nine staff members are in quarantine.

At Clinton Elementary there is one positive case currently and 13 staff members and 7 students are in quarantine.

Lastly, there are four positive cases at A.R. Middle School while 12 staff members and 32 students are in quarantine.

The news of the staffing shortage and school changes comes days after Lancaster County School officials announced they would delay bringing students back into classrooms several more days a week. The goal was to have students return to classrooms four days per week, but the plan hinged on installing plexiglass.

The district says the plexiglass they were sent from the Department of Education doesn't meet DHEC requirements, forcing the district to change its plan to bring students back for more days of in-person learning.