x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Education

Middle and high school students in Lancaster to return to the classroom

The four days a week matches the current system they have for elementary students, which will make everything uniform across grade levels.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Back view of black female student raising arm to ask a question during a lecture in the classroom.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster County Schools voted Tuesday evening to bring middle and high school students back into the classroom four days a week starting on March 22.

The school district said they will use this as a two-week trial period in case the South Carolina legislature passes a proposed bill requiring 5 days a week after spring break, which is April 3-11 for Lancaster County. 

The four days a week matches the current system they have for elementary students, which will make everything uniform across grade levels.

The county will clean up any logistical shortfalls during the spring break period and will keep the virtual option available as well.

Related Articles

 