Lancaster County SROs will make home visits for at risk students

The district is going above and beyond to make sure no child gets left behind.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — There has been a lot of discussion about how all out of the ordinary back to school plans could potentially hurt students who are already at risk. They are valid concerns, schools across the area lost contact with hundreds of kids at the end of last school year.

Lancaster County Schools has come up with a solution. They'll be sending school resource officers out on home visits to make sure children are safe when they're not in the classroom.

Nearly 300 Lancaster County students were seemingly missing, remote learning at the end of last school year causing some kids to fall through the cracks. The school district is still working to contact 60 kids, so soon they'll be making house calls.

“We’re going to use our SROs, they're going to team up with district personal, go out, be supportive and make sure that kids are okay. They’ll account for them and try to get them back into the school system,” said Bryan Vaughn, director of transportation and safety for the district.

Some kids rely on school for meals, social services or even just a safe place. School resource officers will be heading out to check on the most vulnerable students first.

“We certainly want to be able to make sure the kids that are the highest risk get the proper follow up. I think having law enforcement there, and having law enforcement in a positive light, I think it makes the system flow very smoothly and it gets the resources to the children and family a lot quicker,” said Vaughn.

They understand not everyone will be happy with law enforcement knocking on the front door but say they're looking for positive interactions between kids and police.

“We want to be real clear to people, we're not sending people out to check homes, we want to make sure that the kids are safe, we want to make sure kids have the proper nourishment, the proper things to go to school,” said Vaughn.