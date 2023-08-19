'They are more excited about coming to school' | How the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood grant program is impacting students

For the past year, the program has been working to make a difference in the lives of students.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Hundreds of Lancaster students heading back to the classroom this fall will return with additional support.

The Lancaster Promise Neighborhood program is a federally funded five-year grant providing wraparound services like tutoring, trips, and activities in areas of need.

Ebony Mitchell knows the benefit of the program firsthand. She's been working alongside hundreds of participants from Lancaster High School, A.R. Rucker Middle School, and Clinton Elementary School.

“We're just living in a little small town in Lancaster, South Carolina, but if they get that exposure, then they have a world of opportunities that they can venture out to," Mitchell said. “Giving them an opportunity to travel, see the world, be able to be exposed to different cultures, and we also educate them on the different careers that they can have.”

Mikaylah Quattlebaum graduated from Lancaster High School and had the chance to participate over the summer as part of the Summer Bridge Program, easing the transition to college.

“I got to listen to a lot of lectures about career choices, counseling services, balancing college and social life, and jobs and talking about mental health," Quattlebaum said.

Now, as she prepares to become a Lancer at the University of South Carolina-Lancaster, she hopes to help others when she earns her college degree.

“I plan to become a guidance counselor for middle school," Quattlebaum said. "So, work with kids.”

The program is still accepting applicants.

“Students, they are more excited about coming to school," Mitchells said.

