Lancaster schools crack down on vaping in schools

The district is investing in devices that detect vaping

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An area school district is considering stronger discipline against teen vaping in schools.

The Lancaster County School District Safety and Transportation page posted on Facebook earlier this week, announcing it ordered vape detectors.

The tech would pick up on vaping if and when students are using them, and alert administrators. The Facebook post adds often times students are using marijuana cartridges in e-cigarettes. The school district said the hope is to curb vape use.

Contact Kia Murray at kmurray@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MORE ON WCNC





We Have Ordered Vaping Detectors That We Will Be Trying Out In Our High Schools This technology will document when a... Posted by Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation on Monday, February 13, 2023

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts