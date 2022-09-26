Lead found in Rowan-Salisbury elementary school's water

School officials did not say if any children had been impacted by the elevated levels of lead in the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT ULLA, N.C. — A regularly scheduled water test found elevated levels of lead in the water at Mt. Ulla Elementary School last week.

According to Jeanie McDowell, interim senior marketing and communication officer for Rowan-Salisbury School System, the water quality test sample taken from that school that showed the elevated lead levels only impacted the drinking water in the building. It did not impact the restroom facilities.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately created an alternative solution for drinking water," McDowell wrote. "We have shut off our water fountains and delivered water bottles to our classrooms. Meals will be prepared without water from the building. We have scheduled additional testing with the Rowan County Health Department and will continue with these safety measures until we receive the results in approximately two weeks."

As for what constitutes a high level of lead, the EPA set the action level at 15ppb under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Some physical symptoms will present if you've consumed water with elevated levels of lead, including abdominal pain or vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, and irritability.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools did not say if any children had been impacted by the elevated levels of lead in the water.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts