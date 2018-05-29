CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Legislators in Raleigh began discussions on a new budget that includes raises for teachers.

The Democrats want to give teachers larger raises than their Republican counterparts are calling for but because of a procedural move by Republican leaders, there is little if anything Democrats can do.

The Republican leadership rolled out the budget as a conference report, meaning the Democrats cannot make amendments to it as it stands now.

At a news conference in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon, Democrats complained about what the Republican leadership had done.

Rep. Darren Jackson said, “President Trump promised to clean up the swamp in D.C. but maybe he should turn his attention to his allies here in Raleigh.”

The Republican proposal calls for a 6.5-percent pay increase for teachers and a 6.9-percent raise for principals.

Governor Roy Cooper said last week, “It’s just not enough.”

Democrats and the Governor want to give teachers an 8-percent raise.

Said Democratic Rep. Susan Fisher from District 114, “the bottom line is North Carolina has fallen nearly $10,000 behind the national average in teacher pay.”

Earlier this month, thousands of teachers descended on Raleigh for a rally where they demonstrated for higher pay and better working conditions.

Defending the Republican budget plan, Rep. John Torbett from Gaston said, “These investments begin the process of providing our state the necessary resources to safeguard our children’s mental and physical health.”

Republicans enjoy supermajorities in both houses so no matter what their final plan is, they can override any veto by the Governor.

