Lenoir-Rhyne University, Davidson College both requiring COVID-19 boosters

Both Lenoir-Rhyne and Davidson said the requirement does not apply to those with existing vaccine exemptions.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne University is now requiring all students, faculty and staff get booster shots for COVID-19 ahead of the new semester. Davidson College is requiring students to get booster shots, though it isn't clear if faculty and staff are facing the same requirements.

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Lenoir-Rhyne said the requirement applies to all eligible faculty, staff and students on its Hickory, Asheville and Columbia classes.

The requirement for Lenoir-Rhyne goes into effect on Jan. 1. The university says individuals will have until Jan. 31 or as soon as they are eligible to receive the booster.

Those with an existing vaccine exemption are not being required to receive a booster shot.

Lenoir-Rhyne said the university is also continuing its indoor masking policy.

Davidson College

Davidson said all students who had their primary shot more than six months ago are required to get a vaccine booster in order to return for the spring semester. Students who are not yet eligible for a booster due to the timing of their initial vaccine series are asked to get a booster shot once eligible.

Students at Davidson must upload booster shot information through the college's student health portal by Jan. 20 if eligible for a booster. Students who previously received an exemption will be contacted, according to Davidson College.