LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash involving a school bus and a tanker truck in Lexington County has led to several student injuries.

The collision was at Pond Branch Road at A.C. Bouknight Road near Gilbert. That area is just off Interstate 20 near the 44 mile marker.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision took place just before 4 p.m. and involved a school bus. According to troopers, the tanker truck was on Pond Branch Road and the bus was on A.C. Bouknight and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Troopers say there were 36 students on the bus at the time.

Lexington School District One said the students on the bus were from Gilbert Middle and Gilbert High Schools. They said once a student is cleared by EMS they will be released to their parents another bus will bring them home.

Lexington Medical Center spokesperson Jennifer Wilson said 17 children were taken to the hospital. All children were in stable condition and were evaluated, treated and released.

The County of Lexington said the intersection where the collision happened was temporarily shut down while emergency crews worked on the scene.

People were asked to avoid the area for now and take alternate routes.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.