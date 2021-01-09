Here's how to help this Union County teen collect 100,000 notebooks for children in need

Starting Wednesday, Lidl’s Charlotte-area customers can donate a bundle of five school notebooks for only $2.50.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Throughout the month of September, Jack Werdann from Weddington High School in Union County, North Carolina, is shooting for the stars.

He hopes to donate 100,000 notebooks to students in need, and one discount retailer chain is helping him achieve that goal.

Starting Wednesday, people who want to help him get there can buy a bundle of five notebooks at any Charlotte-area Lidl for just $2.50. The notebooks will go directly to the Kids In Need Foundation, which then distributes them across the country to the kids who need them the most.

Jack said the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him to take action. When students were sent home to learn remotely, Jack thought "the last thing that parents needed to worry about was their children's school supplies."

In 2020, Jack collected 45,000 notebooks through a GoFundMe page, but when Lidl suggested a bigger goal this year, he said "let's do it."

“Jack made a difference by paying it forward and being aware of the needs of teens nationwide," CEO of Kids In Need Foundation Corey Gordon said about Jack's efforts.

All of the notebook bundles purchased through this initiative will be matched by Lidl and donated.

Participating Lidl stores in the Charlotte area include:

Lidl Gastonia - 951 E Hudson Boulevard, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054

- 951 E Hudson Boulevard, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054 Lidl Indian Trail - 14600 East Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, North Carolina 28079

- 14600 East Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, North Carolina 28079 Lidl Concord - 8930 Christenbury Parkway, Concord, North Carolina 28027

- 8930 Christenbury Parkway, Concord, North Carolina 28027 Lidl Charlotte, Monroe Road - 9318 Monroe Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28270

- 9318 Monroe Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28270 Lidl Matthews - 4520 Margaret Wallace Rd, Matthews, North Carolina 28105

- 4520 Margaret Wallace Rd, Matthews, North Carolina 28105 Lidl Steele Creek - 11225 S Tryon St, Charlotte, North Carolina 28273

- 11225 S Tryon St, Charlotte, North Carolina 28273 Lidl University - 615 West Mallard Creek Church Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262

- 615 West Mallard Creek Church Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262 Lidl Indian Land - 9990 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, South Carolina 29707

- 9990 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, South Carolina 29707 Lidl Rock Hill - 1260 Herrons Ferry Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina 29730