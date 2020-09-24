Lincoln County elementary students to return to in-person learning

Any family who wants their child to remain on full-time virtual learning must provide a medically approved recommendation.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Schools will return to full in-person instruction for elementary school students in mid-October.

In a majority vote Thursday morning, the Board of Education approved the transition to four days of in-person instruction beginning October 13 before going to five days of instruction on October 19.

The county will still require everyone to wear face masks though the county will reduce social distancing for students from six feet to three feet.

Lincoln County's director of elementary education, Melanie Huss, said students will benefit from the transition.

"My personal opinion is there is nothing that you can put the Google Classroom, Canvas or any other learning management platform that is equivalent to what a teacher can provide to a child in a classroom," Huss said.

Blake Prince's daughter is in the second grade at Iron Station Elementary School, and he's worried about sending her back to school in-person the whole week.

"The virtual learning has been going well for the most part," Prince said. "It should be continued and really up to the parent to decide that."



Kacie Buckner has two daughters, one of who is immuno-compromised.

"I don't have a medical reason for the one to stay home, and that is scary," Buckner said. "That is terrifying because if she goes to school and brings it back in, that could hurt my child."

During the board meeting, administrators indicated children who have an immediate family at high risk may be approved to stay on remote learning, but the county hasn't yet released specific guidelines.



Still, Buckner is worried if her kids stay remote, they'll be tossed to the side in favor of kids in school whereas Prince is worried his daughter could get sick and bring the virus home.



"It's not fair at all to these children," Prince said. "Putting them at risk like that."