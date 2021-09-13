Lincoln County Schools teacher dies

Counselors have been made available for staff and students who may need support.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A local school district is mourning the loss of a third-grade teacher who family members said died from complications from COVID-19.

Lincoln County Schools confirmed with WCNC Charlotte the passing of 44-year-old Cruceta Jeffeirs, a third-grade teacher at Battleground Elementary School.

“Ms. Jeffeirs brought energy and enthusiasm to our school. She was greatly respected by everyone," said Battleground Elementary Principal Tracy Eley.

Counselors have been made available for staff and students who may need support.

“It is a sad day when someone passes away. We lost a teacher who was impacting lives, pouring into our community and was excited to be part of our school family. We grieve with her relatives and friends and lift those closest to her up in our thoughts and prayers,” said Dr. Aaron Allen, Lincoln County Schools Superintendent.

Jeffeirs also was the Pastor at Kingdom Life Covenant Ministries in Kings Mountain, according to family members.

