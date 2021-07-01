Livingstone College launching esports program, opening new facility for Fall 2021

Livingstone College is the latest area college and HBCU to log in to the movement.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Livingstone College is logging in to the world of esports, becoming the latest area college and Historically-Black College or University (HBCU) to join the movement.

The college is launching its program for Fall 2021, which will include scholarships and STEM-focused, student-centered curriculum. Some of the careers the college said they can prepare students for include commercial and defense drone operators, computer programming, sports journalism & broadcasting, audio/visual entertainment, content creation, and hospitality and event planning.

To host all of that, Livingstone says they've partnered with Ohio-based Meridian HD to build a state-of-the-art esports facility along Jake Alexander Boulevard. This new building, to be finished in September 2021, will feature space for competitive esports, simulation golf, iRacing, broadcasting, and social gatherings, all open to the public. The cost of the project will be about $1.3 million, which will include a more compact facility in the Walls Center at its West Monroe Street campus, designated for students only.

The larger facility will include the following:

16 competitive gaming stations

16 social play stations

a pre-game strategy and coaching room

two golf simulation stations

a broadcasting center

two iRacing simulation units in the pit room

esports hotel suites

a concessions and beverage bar

The hotel accommodations will be for overnight rentals. Additionally, the larger facility will include large gathering halls for community and professional association meetings and expanded athletic boarding for Livingstone's existing athletic programming.

“This combination of education, competition and revenue generation sets Livingstone College Athletics years ahead in this new initiative," said Lamonte Massie-Sampson, Livingstone's athletic director. Massie-Sampson helmed a year's worth of design planning and said this unique offering is unlike any other offered at any other HBCU or college.

Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, president of Livingstone College, said this is a step forward for them, and will put Livingstone on the map as the world of esports grows.