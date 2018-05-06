UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- A local school is taking steps to keep kids safe in the classroom.

Union Academy Charter School in Monroe spent the day installing devices known as the Guardian Angel barriers throughout the school. The devices will be on all 165 classroom doors as well as other doors.

The devices use a reinforced steel winch and airline cable to secure a classroom door in under 10 seconds. It attaches to the door itself so that even if the doorknob is broken off the classroom remains secure.

Lance Sargent designed the Guardian Angel barrier after his experience as a high school teacher going through active shooter training. He wanted to create something that was easy to use under pressure.

The project at Union Academy is gaining support in the community. The school sent out a video message asking for help with the costs and so far they've raised more than$15,000.

