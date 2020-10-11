x
STEAM live stream helps Cabarrus County students learn in a fun, unique way

Dominion Energy and the National Theatre for Children created an interactive live stream to teach kids nationwide about STEAM.
Credit: The National Theatre for Children

CONCORD, N.C. — Educators have had to get creative during the pandemic to ensure learning is not lost. As students learn from home, many ways of teaching have had to change in order to accommodate the virtual setting.  

That's why Dominion Energy and The National Theatre for Children are entertaining and educating students across the country, including here in North Carolina, by finding creative ways to teach complicated subjects.  The groups created a live stream for schools to teach students about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math.)

Cabarrus Charter Academy, among other local schools, had their students watch "The Clue That Burned Blue Live Stream Special" Tuesday morning, where they learned all about natural gas.

A host from The National Theatre for Children taught students about energy conservation, safety and having a family emergency communication plan with the help of his comical cast of characters. Each cast performed skits that broke down the topics of natural gas and kept kid's attention!

Credit: The National Theatre for Children

During this live stream, the host also answered questions in real-time from teachers and students, then provided additional activities and materials following the show. 

There are additional lesson plans for teachers and activities for students available below.
The Clue That Burned Blue livestream is an entertaining way to experience educational theatre from the classroom or at home. Join Lorraine Quiche, TinkerFred, Granny Greyflame and other fun characters in this 35-minute show about natural gas conservation and safety. Through an interactive web platform, a live host will introduce a series of entertaining, educational theatrical sketches.
