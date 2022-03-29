Lowe's invests $2.5M into Queens University for retail management talent initiative

The goal is to expand the talent pipeline in Mecklenburg County while also impacting low-income high school graduates.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University and Lowe's are launching a new program aimed at expanding the retail management talent pipeline in the Charlotte area.

Lowe's is investing $2.5 million into the Charlotte Talent Initiative (CTI) at Queens, which will act as a cohort program for low-income high school graduates attending the university. The CTI promises to help a socioeconomically diverse pipeline of students develop their talents with full-tuition scholarships for the next four years.

Chiefly, the program aims to provide students with learning opportunities and retail management experiences while providing Lowe's with graduates and interns ready for a career after earning a degree.

"The Charlotte Talent Initiative is an immersive cohort program designed to accelerate the economic trajectories of students who have historically been excluded," said university president Daniel G. Lugo. "We are beyond honored to have Lowe's as our first corporate partner in this bold effort that begins to level the playing field for talented young people, regardless of their socioeconomic background, while also fueling Charlotte's engine of economic mobility."

Lowe's CEO and chairman Marvin Ellison echoed Lugo's sentiments, saying providing a way forward for student success is critical for all parties involved. He also said it was about more than just cultivating workers, but about providing meaningful experiences for the student cohorts.

"We're committed to opening more doors for talented and hard-working students, because we know that creating pathways to economic and social mobility is critical for building the workforce of the future," he said. "By welcoming students of all backgrounds to explore retail management careers, this partnership is right in keeping with Lowe's history of investing in communities and our focus on initiatives that break down barriers to opportunity. And it aligns perfectly with our commitment to make a meaningful impact on our hometown Charlotte community."