After the report, the school has opted to cancel the event, called "Vike-A-Thon."

BETHESDA, Md. — An opinion piece by a student journalist at a Bethesda high school has inspired change on campus after the report revealed a number of allegations that a school event was perpetuating a "toxic atmosphere . . . ripe for sexual abuse."

The story, published in the school publication "The Black and White" by Walt Whitman High School 11th grader Eliana Joftus, details allegations of sexual assault and underage substance use at an annual school dance, called "Vike-A-Thon."

According to the report, the event has been held at the school over the last 10 years. Now, following the allegations published in The Black and White, school officials have decided to cancel this year's dance.

The event is described as any typical school dance, where students gather in a dark gym with loud music and bright lights. The report specifies it is a "rave-style fundraising event."

However, the piece goes on to detail that the dance is known among students for its emphasis on scoring casual hookups with as many peers as possible and that the event is traditionally rife with student drug and alcohol use. The report, which sticks to attributing quotes to students by their first name, details various young women's experiences being grabbed, pressured and assaulted.

The story includes quotes from school principal Robert Dodd, who states that no students reported to him that they were ever victims of sexual misconduct at the event, according to the report.

The story also suggests that for the amount of money the event brings the school, perhaps there would be some hesitation to do away with it, stating that in February of 2020, sales raised $24,000.

"Vike-A-Thon, some argue, brings in too much money to make it worth cancellation," the opinion piece says. "But Whitman leadership’s job is to ensure students’ security, and no amount of money is enough to make rampant abuse on school grounds acceptable."

As a result of allegations made in the piece, the school sent a letter to the community explaining why this year's event would be canceled.

"We came to the conclusion that holding this event in light of these serious concerns would be inappropriate," reads the letter from principal Dodd, who goes on to add that he will be working with Montgomery County Public Schools central office officials and, where necessary, the county police department to conduct investigations.