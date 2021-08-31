x
Education

Alexander County Schools reverses course, requires masks on campus effective Sept. 1

The decision during an emergency meeting on Aug. 31 is a reversal from a previous mask-optional vote earlier in the month.
Credit: Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Masks will soon be required on campus for Alexander County Schools.

During a special-called meeting on Aug. 31, the Board of Education voted 4-2 to require masks inside schools. Previously, the board had chosen during a meeting on Aug. 2 to make masks optional indoors but still required them on buses under federal law. The indoor mask requirement takes effect Wednesday, Sept. 1.

A spokesperson for the district told WCNC Charlotte 585 students were under COVID-19 quarantine protocols, about 13% of the district's 4,425 students.

The decision by Alexander County school leaders means only five North Carolina districts in the Charlotte metro area have mask-optional policies as of writing:

  • Idredell-Statesville Schools
  • Catawba County Schools
  • Avery County Schools
  • Union County Public Schools
  • Newton-Conover City Schools

Four of the five districts listed above have board meetings scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 31.

