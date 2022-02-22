3 school districts in NC eye masks-optional policies

Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Alexander County Schools and Watauga County Schools each held meetings on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School districts across the Charlotte area are easing back policies for face coverings.

Three school districts were scheduled to have meetings on Tuesday, Feb. 22: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Alexander County Schools and Watauga County Schools.

Prior to the meetings, the three systems required masks for students, staff and visitors inside school campuses. The latest guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) encourages districts to ease back policies for face coverings and end contact tracing. The NCDHHS recommendations were made effective Feb. 21.

You can see how each of the three boards of education decided below:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Board of education members were still meeting as of 7 p.m. The current recommendation by Superintendent Earnest Winston is to have optional masking effective March 7. No vote has been taken at this time.

This falls in line with Mecklenburg County rescinding the county-wide mandate effective Feb. 26.

WCNC Charlotte will follow updates as they become available.

Alexander County Schools

The board voted unanimously to move to a masks-optional policy effective Feb. 23. The special-called meeting lasted just a little longer than 10 minutes.

Watauga County Schools

Superintendent Scott Elliott confirmed with WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday the district will no longer require masks effective Feb. 28. Board members voted 5-0 on the measure.

Anson County Schools and Richmond County Schools are two other districts in North Carolina that currently require masks. Anson County leaders meet Feb. 28 and Richmond County officials will meet on Feb. 25.