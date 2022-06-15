Mecklenburg commissioners vote against adding $6M to CMS funding

Mecklenburg County commissioners voted 7-2 against giving an additional $6 million to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in next year's budget.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County commissioners voted against adding $6 million to next year's Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools budget Wednesday.

The Board of County Commissioners took a straw vote on the proposed budget, with commissioners voting 7-2 against giving CMS the money. The district is poised to get less than half of the additional money it requested from the county after asking for $40.3 million.

Commissioners spent part of Wednesday's meeting questioning County Manager Dena Diorio over money for CMS, who said they don't have enough extra money to give CMS everything it wants.

The county wants to give CMS $20 million as part of next year's budget. Wednesday's meeting inflamed passions about the lack of progress seen from CMS.

"I'm not going to support giving them another dime," Vilma Leake said.