'We've been helping students for over 30 years' | Community in Union County gifted with bus shelter from Monroe Union Breakfast Rotary Club

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Monroe Union Breakfast Rotary Club took matters into their own hands after being made aware that Union County Public School students living in Willow Oaks Apartments, a low-income housing unit, were forced to wait at an uncovered designated school bus stop area.

A local tutor realized the bus stop area was uncovered when she was in the area to drop materials off and noticed a group of children waiting for the bus in the cold rain.

As a club member of the rotary club, she presented the issue to the President, Dr. John Razzano to see if there was something the club could do.

"We decided that we were going to use our grant money that year to help develop this shelter for the housing development. And so, between the club and some other donations, we had a contractor that donated his time," said Razzano.

The rotary club decided to use their grant money for the year to build the bus shelter. The rotary club is an organization that focuses on supporting education, health, food availability, the environment, and other charitable work locally and abroad.

For the past 30 years, the Monroe Union Breakfast Rotary Club has been assisting Union County Public Schools so this time was no different.

"We've been helping students for over 30 years," Razzano told WCNC Charlotte. "Our club specifically works with the Union County high schools, and every year we put on a scholarship program and for the last 30 years, we have had over 330 recipients and they have garnered over a quarter million dollars worth of financial assistance for their education."

The rotary club is always looking for new members to join and help push forward their many initiatives. They meet every Wednesday morning at the Derby in Monroe at 7:30 a.m.