MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville basketball coach said he's considering legal action after he was fired from his job following a wrongful background check.

Antonio McConnuighey has coached the girls’ basketball team at Langtree Charter Academy since 2016. The team won their first championship in 2018.

However, despite the team’s success, McConnuighey said he’s out of a job.

"I have six-year-old," said McConnuighey. "For him to look me in my face and say, 'Daddy, why did they fire you"' then I can’t say that what hurt me."

McConnuighey said he can’t answer his son because no one from the school’s administration has given him a specific reason for his termination.

He said last Wednesday at 10:00 p.m., he received an email from the assistant athletic director saying he had been fired.

The director cited "some red flags" in McConnuighey’s background that caught corporate’s attention.



NBC Charlotte obtained a copy of McConnuighey’s criminal history. The 40-year-old has been charged 41 times including a 1995 arrest for possession of a weapon on school grounds.

According to background records, the officer did not have probable cause to arrest McConnuighey.

McConnuighey also had charges for simple assault, driving without a license, and failure to pay taxes. Those charges were dismissed.

"I’ve never been convicted of anything," said McConnuighey.

In addition to being a girl’s basketball coach, McConnuighey is also a licensed bail bondsman, owner of two daycares governed by the state of North Carolina, and owner of a concealed carry weapons permit.

To own the aforementioned business and permit, McConnuighey had to be cleared through a federal and or state background check.

Colleen Reynolds, a Florida-based spokesperson for the Langtree Academy would not go into specifics about the coach’s termination, but she did say if someone is arrested and cleared, it should not impact their employment.

In a statement Reynolds also said in part:

Langtree Charter Academy Upper School hired a new principal who evaluated and ran background checks on all coaches in July and made decisions as to whom to make an offer of temporary employment for a stipend. The decisions are based on a number of factors including the results of the background checks, staff vs. non-staff coaching ratio, performance, etc.

"I honestly believe the issue is that I’m a male or either a black male," said McConnuighey.

He is now seeking legal action against the school and says he wants to get back to coaching his team.

“It feels like my kids were taken away from me," McConnuighey said.

