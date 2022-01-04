Mooresville school district to consider mandatory masking

Mooresville Graded School District leaders are expected to discuss making masks mandatory for all students due to the omicron surge in the Charlotte area.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Education leaders in Mooresville are expected to discuss making masks mandatory when students return to class this week.

Students in the Mooresville Graded School District are scheduled to return to class on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Mandatory masks would be a response to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the region. North Carolina health officials reported nearly 20,000 new infections on New Year's Day, setting a single-day record since the start of the pandemic.

In November, the board of education voted to make masks optional for students from seventh grade through 12th grade. The district's policy currently allows for masks to be made mandatory based on Iredell County's COVID-19 data, in accordance with state guidelines.

Just days before the restart of school, North Carolina also changed its StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit. Changes were made on Dec. 30.

The biggest change to it is when students and staff can come back to the classroom if they get COVID-19.

The toolkit falls in line with the most recent CDC guidance. Anyone who tests positive, but does not have symptoms, can return to the classroom in five days. Then, they must wear a mask in all settings for the next five days.

