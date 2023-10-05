Mooresville offering cash bonuses to fill school bus driver shortage

The Mooresville Graded School District is offering a $1,000 bonus for new bus drivers and employees who refer them to the district.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville leaders are seeking solutions to the district's bus driver shortage, rolling out new cash bonuses for employees who refer drivers to the school system.

The Mooresville Graded School District is now offering a $1,000 referral bonus for employees who successfully recruit bus drivers. The bonuses will apply to all drivers hired through June 30.

The district announced the bonus program on its Facebook page, encouraging current employees to recruit potential bus drivers for a bonus. The bonuses were approved by the district's board of education during Tuesday night's meeting.

If a current Mooresville school employee successfully recruits a new driver, both people will receive the $1,000 bonus once the following criteria are met:

Documentation of a referral by an existing MGSD employee is verified by human resources

Successful completion of bus driver certification and maintaining a commercial driver's license with passenger and school bus endorsement

Assignment to a regular a.m. or p.m. route

Satisfactory employment for at least six months

School and district administrators are not eligible for the referral bonus.

