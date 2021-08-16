More children able to attend pre-K classes in Rock Hill after boost in state funding

The SC Dept. of Education will pay salaries for teachers, assistants and more resources to open an additional 58 spots in the Rock Hill district's pre-K program.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One by one, cars pulled up to the Central Child Development Center on Black Street in Rock Hill Monday. Each car had at least one student who brought their parents along for their first day of pre-K.

"I'm doing OK," said Sasha Moore who came with her 4-year-old twins Asa and Alyssa. "I'm excited, I'm excited for them."

Moore, whose older daughter also attended pre-K classes a few years ago, said she knows the benefit of children going to pre-kindergarten classes, which gives them a head start on their education.

"It's very important because it helps them with their cognitive skills, and learning skills, as far as meeting new friends and getting ready for kindergarten," Moore said.

Asa and Alyssa joined a few hundred other students who are going to pre-K classes in the district thanks to additional funding by the state.

The district welcomed even more pre-K kids because of funding by the South Carolina Department of Education, which will pay salaries for teachers, assistants and other resources to open an additional 58 spots in the district's pre-K program for a total of 388 full-time students.

Moore is happy her children will have the chance to learn and prepare for kindergarten and beyond.

"It's important especially for Alyssa because she takes a little while to grasp things, so I was excited that she'll get that extra attention, extra schooling," Moore said.