Teacher pushes for more diverse authors in reading lists

LAFAYETTE, La. — A middle school English teacher in Lafayette is pushing for more diversity in the authors who his students are reading.

The Advertiser reports that Jacob Leger is a teacher at the David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy. He told the newspaper that when his department was being trained on the new English curriculum educators realized most of the 23 authors were white men.

Leger was troubled by that because it doesn’t leave a lot of room to tell other stories.

The teacher has started an online petition to get the curriculum changed and has met with local and state officials to push for changes.

