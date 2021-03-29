More students in Rowan-Salisbury County spending more time in the classroom

While many social distancing practices will remain in place, students' temperatures will no longer be checked as students enter buildings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A look at the calendar shows that Monday is a big day for students in Rowan County.

The district welcomes back its elementary students for in-person learning four days a week.

Middle and high school students are set to also join the plan A model starting this Thursday.

However, there are students who have opted to attend school virtually until the end of this school year.

While many social distancing practices will remain in place, students' temperatures will no longer be checked as students enter buildings.