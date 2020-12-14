Morganton school transitioning to remote learning due to COVID cases

Burke County Public Schools was made aware of the 'numerous' COVID-19 cases at the school on Monday.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Liberty School in Morganton will be temporarily moving to remote learning after a number of COVID-19 cases were tied to the school, according to Burke County Public Schools.

North Liberty School, a Pre-K through grade 12 school, will move to Plan C instruction through at least Monday, Dec. 21.

The district was made aware of the 'numerous' COVID-19 cases on Monday. In addition to multiple classrooms needing to be quarantined, the COVID-19 cases have led to a staffing shortage within the school.

During the time students are participating in remote learning, the school building itself will be closed. There will be no activity at the school for several days while cleaning and sanitation measures are enforced.

Teachers are expected to communicate with students and families with specific information on what to expect during the stretch of remote learning.

Parents were notified of the positive cases Monday through an alert system and had the option to check out students early if wanted. Buses still ran normal afternoon routes Monday, since some students in need of transportation.

"The health and safety of students and staff is Burke County Public Schools’ main concern right now," school district officials said, in part, in a statement. "The school is working closely with the Burke County Health Department for guidance and to identify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19."

Anyone who has had close contact or exposure will also be notified. Parents and staff who do not hear from the school nurse should know they are not considered to have been in close contact, district officials said.

The Child Nutrition Department will still provide meals for students in that time and asks North Liberty families hoping to receive meals during remote learning to contact the Child Nutrition Department at 828-439-4318.