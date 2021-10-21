New Charlotte trade school offers on-the-job construction training

Müller Academy's two-year apprenticeship program gives students classroom and workship training, plus actual on-the-job experience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Müller Academy opened a new trade school in west Charlotte Thursday with the goal of training skilled trade workers.

Founded in 2019, Müller Academy aims to bridge the gap trade and craft. The school will offer construction education and training for things such as tile and hard surface flooring installation.

The school also offers two U.S. Department of Labor apprenticeships and specialized programs with foundations in construction, drywall, paint and paper.

Müller Academy's apprenticeship is based on the German model, which is recognized internationally for its high standard of quality. The school's two-year training program consists of classroom and workshop training, as well as on-the-job experience.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts