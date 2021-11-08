Myers Park principal resigns after claims of sex assault cover-ups

Mark Bosco was suspended with pay in August following claims that he wasn't taking reports of on-campus sexual assaults seriously.

Bosco's resignation was confirmed in a message to parents from Central 2 Learning Community Superintendent Tara Lynn Sullivan. In the message, Sullivan said Bosco and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials agreed a change in leadership is needed after more than eight years. Bosco accepted a new position with the district as the senior administrator of expanded learning and partnerships.

CMS said it has begun the process of finding Myers Park High School's next principal.

Bosco was suspended with pay in early August after protests from parents and students demanded accountability for reported sexual assaults on campus. In the wake of that announcement, superintendent Earnest Winston shared a note online indicating CMS would launch a Title IX task force. Most of the members of the task force would include students, but an outside facilitator will manage meetings and help finalize recommendations.

"I do not feel safe at Myers Park," Lily Russell-Pinson, a rising senior at the school, told WCNC Charlotte in June. "I have at least five friends that have told me, 'I've been assaulted, I've been harassed, I've been groped at Myers Park.' It's to the point where I don't want to walk alone."

Nikki Wombwell, a former Myers Park student, said she was raped in the woods outside the school in 2014. Now 22, Wombwell, known as "Jill Roe" in a lawsuit filed against CMS and Myers Park leadership, claimed school leadership swept the crime under the rug.

“I was raped not far from where we are standing now,” Wombell said, looking over her shoulder at a wooded area behind her. “When I tried to report this assault to the school, I was disregarded, victim-blamed and ultimately silenced into not seeking justice by principal [Mark] Bosco and the rest of CMS.”

