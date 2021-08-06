Embattled Myers Park High School principal suspended

The announcement comes after students and parents demanded accountability for reported incidents of sexual assaults at the school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is from July 13, 2021.

Embattled Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco has been suspended with pay, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools announced in a phone call to parents Friday. The announcement follows months of protests from current and former parents and students who have demanded accountability for reported incidents of sexual assault at the school.

The reason for his suspension wasn't immediately explained by CMS.

The most recent protest on the issue occurred last month outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education meeting in Uptown Charlotte.

“I do not feel safe at Myers Park,” Lily Russell-Pinson, a rising senior at the high school, told WCNC Charlotte at the time. “I have at least five friends that have told me: ‘I’ve been assaulted,' 'I’ve been harassed,' 'I’ve been groped at Myers Park.' It's to the point where I don’t want to walk alone.”

Nikki Wombwell, a former student at Myers Park High said she was raped in the woods outside of the school in 2014. She was 15 at the time. Now 22, Wombwell was known as “Jill Roe” in a lawsuit filed against CMS and Myers Park leadership. A school resource officer and the former police chief were also named in the lawsuit, which accused school leadership of sweeping the incident under the rug.

CMS is expected to name an interim principal at Myers Park High School. At the time of their initial announcement Friday, that person had not yet been named publicly.

Last month, there was confusion surrounding Bosco's employment after the school board approved contract extensions for other county principals but not Bosco.

"The recommendation to renew Principal Bosco's employment contract should have been included in the recommendation that went to the board for approval on 7/13," a district statement said at the time. "Due to an administrative oversight resulting from Mr. Bosco being designated as on leave in our Human Resources information systems, his file was not identified for inclusion into tonight's recommendations for approval. His contract will be recommended for board approval at the next regular board meeting.

The statement indicated the district's intention to renew Bosco's contract. The spokesperson explained any plan to not renew Bosco would have been communicated prior to May 1 with board of education approval by June 1.