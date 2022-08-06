Survivors and family members of the victims of the Uvalde shootings told their stories on Capitol Hill. An education leader was also there to call for change.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The president of the National Education Association is calling on lawmakers to make changes to protect schools without arming teachers in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 elementary school students.

There was emotional testimony on Capitol Hill this week as survivors and family members of Uvalde victims told the devastating stories to lawmakers. Among them was 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo, who recalled the moment she played dead to survive.

"When I went to the backpacks, he shot my friend that was next to me and I thought he was gonna come back to the room so I grabbed the blood and I put it all over me," Cerillo said.

The fourth-grader said she's worried there will be another mass shooting. Uvalde's only pediatrician also described the horror he saw while treating victims at the hospital.

"The only clue to their identities was blood-spattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them," Dr. Roy Guerrero said.

The mother of one of the victims saying unless something is done, her nightmare will become someone else’s reality one day.

"Somewhere out there, there is a mom listening to our testimony thinking 'I can't even imagine their pain', not knowing that our reality will one day be hers. Unless we act now," said Kimberly Rubio.

Becky Pringle, the president of the National Education Association testified as well. She said having to listen to everyone’s testimony was heartbreaking.

"It was an emotional day. It was gut-wrenching listening to survivors of Uvalde- a beautiful fourth-grader, parents who just buried their little girl, and the pediatrician who tried his best to save as many of those children's lives after their bodies were riddled by bullets for an assault weapon. It was inspiring to see them push through the trauma and the fear and relive those experiences, it was so courageous of them."

Pringle also recalled when she had to talk to her then students about Columbine, and how the conversations she had 23 years ago are the same ones still being had today.

"I went back 23 years ago when 12 students and one teacher were gunned down in Columbine," Pringle said. "And my students asked me, my kids, my middle-level learners, asked me that question. 'Are we safe, Mrs. Pringle? Is that going to happen here?' And I said what so many teachers across the country have said, said it then, said it after every one of these shootings: 'The adults here will do everything we can to protect you.'"

Some lawmakers are calling for teachers to be armed. Pringle said that’s not the answer.

"Educators and parents and the students themselves overwhelmingly reject that idea. Why? Because we know that more guns equal more violence," Pringle said. "We also know that our teachers and not just our teachers, all of our educators, their job is to make sure our students are nurtured. And they're learning that they're creating an environment. So they're there so that their creativity can flourish. Not to be responsible for having a weapon to defend their students."

Pringle wants to see assault rifles banned, red flag laws, and making sure guns are stored safely. She also said adults need to stand up for students.

"We need to ensure that we are going to stand up and fight for the kind of legislation that will protect them. They need to see us fighting. They need to join us in that fight."

Pringle said one way to do that is by participating in the March for Our Lives rallies. They are taking place all over the country.

The rally in Charlotte will be held on June 12. It will start at First Ward Park at 11:00 a.m. North Carolina Sen. Jeff Jackson will be the guest speaker.

There will also be a rally in Salisbury on June 12. It will start at 5:00 p.m. at the Rowan County Government Administrative Offices located at 130 W Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144. The group will march around the Bell Tower Green Park, then pass several downtown Salisbury businesses before reassembling in front of government offices for informal remarks from concerned community members.

