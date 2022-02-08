NC education board member leaves, citing social studies row

Todd Chasteen says he's seeing a trajectory away from helping students and toward activism.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Board of Education member has resigned, citing in part the panel’s charged debate last year over new social studies standards.

Todd Chasteen of Watauga County resigned Feb. 1. He joined the board as an appointee of then-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, and his term was to last another year.

He cited the acrimony that led to the board's Democratic majority approving new standards that would have teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups.

Republican members said the standards put an overly negative picture on the nation's history. Chasteen says he's seeing a trajectory away from helping students and toward activism.

