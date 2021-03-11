NC could limit affirmative action as GOP lawmakers push back against critical race theory

Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger said he believes students are being indoctrinated with the basic ideology of critical race theory.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new bill rolled out Wednesday by the leader of the state Senate would prohibit North Carolina public schools from promoting the idea that one race or gender is inherently superior to another and that someone is inherently racist or sexist because of their race or gender.

Although it's not taught in K-12 schools, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger said he believes students are being indoctrinated with the basic ideology of critical race theory, an academic concept that looks at inequities in current American culture through the lens of the nation’s history of racism, including slavery and Jim Crow.

