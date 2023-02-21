North Carolina House Committee considering a bill that would allow districts flexibility on when to start school

Some school districts like Gaston County have been defying state law for years, drafting up three different options for parents to choose from.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina House Committee is considering a bill Tuesday that would allow districts flexibility on when to start school.

"A calendar survey was made available for students, parents, employees and community members to provide input on the three sample calendars," Gaston County Board of Education said.

Monday night, the school board voted to start classes on Aug. 16.

Right now state law requires schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26, but that could soon change depending on the outcome of Tuesday's meeting.

If the North Carolina House Committee allows school districts more flexibility, the opening dates for all students would be no earlier than Aug. 10.

