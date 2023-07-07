K-12 science standards updated by North Carolina Board of Education

It's the first update to the state's general science standards since 2009.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s new science standards for K-12 schools will push for more hands-on learning.

The State Board of Education approved the new standards Thursday. Schools will begin implementing them this fall, and they’ll be fully implemented in the 2024-25 school year, according to a report by WRAL.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will later form “unpacking” documents that describe how teachers can implement the standards.

The first update to the general science standards since 2009 doesn’t change much of the content students will learn. The board also approved extended science standards for students with disabilities, which hadn’t been updated since 2011.

Read more on WRAL.

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.