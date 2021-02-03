Veto override of NC school reopening bill fails in Senate

GOP lawmakers said the bill was needed because students have fallen behind in academics since schools shifted to virtual classes in the pandemic.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Senate has failed to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of Republican legislation that would have directed K-12 school districts to offer in-person instruction to all students in about two weeks.

The override would have had to be successful in both chambers for the measure to become law. The Senate's vote Monday night fell just short of the three-fifths majority needed to advance the question to the House.

Only one of three Senate Democrats who voted previously for the bill last month voted to override.

Cooper released a statement Monday about his decision to veto Senate Bill 37, saying he believes students should be in classrooms but wants to find a way to do it safely.

