NC State Board of Education approves new guidance for how students will learn about history, race

Educators are not required to use the documents approved Thursday, and local school districts and teachers form curriculum and lesson plans.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education has approved a set of guidance documents for implementing the state’s new social studies standards.

They provide educators with example topics and projects they can use to teach the new standards, which differ from prior standards in their emphasis of a more diverse array of perspectives on history and discrimination.

Educators are not required to use the documents approved Thursday, and local school districts and teachers form curriculum and lesson plans.

Ultimately, school districts, schools and teachers have authority over curriculum and lesson plans, per state law. They could choose to use some of the examples included in the guidance documents or come up with their own.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts