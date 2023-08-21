x
Education

'I was appalled': NC State halts distribution of 'questionable' welcome packets

The packet contained a variety of items, including condoms. Parents said the packet included mentions of group sex and one-night stands.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Some parents of incoming North Carolina State students expressed concerns about the university's welcome packets Saturday afternoon.

The packet contained a variety of items, including condoms, snacks and self-care products. Parents said the packet included mentions of group sex and one-night stands.

WRAL News got a firsthand look at the packet. Attached to the complimentary condoms was a piece of paper that did mention different sexual activities.

Some parents were upset after seeing what the school was handing out to their kids.

The university said the condom manufacturer was the one who included the note that was attached to the free condoms, but the school said they did not know about it.

They have since stopped distributing the packets.

