CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Back to school is getting a lot more expensive.

On top of school supplies and new clothes, some North Carolina students are getting charged extra fees this fall. We’re talking $200 just for an on-campus parking spot in Wake County. According to the Raleigh News & Observer, the Wake County school board approved a $30 increase in student parking fees as part of a $25.5 million budget funding gap and project the increase will raise an additional $225,000.

“What? That’s ridiculous,” one parent said. “Honestly, if I had to pay $200 for my kid to park at high school, he wouldn’t be driving.”

Several Charlotte students agreed, saying the $200 is just too much for parking at school.

“What if they play a sport, that’s already money. And then college fees, that’s too much,” said one student.

Others said instead of paying the $200, they’d ride the bus or ride with their friends or parents to school. The parking fee at Wake County is more than triple what other systems are charging, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which charges students $50 — $25 per semester — to park on campus. Union County schools’ parking fees vary, but like CMS, the highest price is $50. In South

Carolina, Fort Mill charges $50, while Rock Hill and Lancaster have the cheapest on-campus parking in the area at just $20.

“I only pay $20, so I can’t imagine paying $200,” said one South Carolina student. “That’s absolutely crazy to me.”

