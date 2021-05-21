North Carolina university receives scholarship from George Floyd's sister

Bridgett Floyd is donating $25,000 to Fayetteville State University on behalf of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — George Floyd's sister, Bridgett Floyd, is donating a scholarship to a North Carolina university on behalf of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation.

The $25,000 scholarship will be presented to Fayetteville State University on Friday. The anniversary of George Floyd's death is Tuesday next week.

Floyd will be joined by representatives from the state, City of Fayettville officials and FSU leaders.