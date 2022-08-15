North Carolina YMCA afterschool programs growing students critical skills

North Carolina YMCA's provide vital support to help students succeed.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina YMCAs are helping students improve academic performance, confidence and behavior in the classroom and beyond.

Data shows NC YMCAs investment in professional development around character development is paying off in student progress and counter-acting pandemic-related learning loss.

NC Alliance of YMCAs tested 3,100 youth between February and May to assess the impact of its afterschool programs and discovered that 87% improved in at least one character development competency and 66% in two or more of the five competencies.

"Beyond the significant learning loss caused by the pandemic, students also lack the socialization skills to succeed and thrive after spending so much time isolated from other children," CEO of the NC Alliance of YMCAs, Sheree Vodicka said.

Vodicka shared that the NC Department of Instruction (DPI) provided grant funding to the Ys to support their work with youth.

"We have seen students struggle so much during the past school year," Senior Association Youth Development Director at YMCA, Ebony Burnett said. "We have been energized to see the data on how the kids have benefitted from our intentional focus on social and emotional learning."